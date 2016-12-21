Indore: PMC seeks support of public representatives for cleanliness drive

Pithampur (Mhow): The chief municipal officer, council president, municipal employees, officials of Pithampur municipal council (PMC) and other public representatives of the region are putting in all efforts to get the number one tag for conducting cleanliness drive and keeping the town squeaky clean.

To carry on the drive on a large scale, chief municipal officer (CMO) of Pithampur municipal council Madhu Saxena organised a symposium at council conference hall here. She asked all the public representatives and others to support the cleanliness drive in the town wholeheartedly.

On this occasion, council president Jagannath Verma, former president Devendra Patel, MP representative Amrit Jain, Munna Warasi, Shivnarayan Soni and various dignitaries of the region were present. Sanitary inspector of Pithampur municipal council Nasir Khan informed the symposium that under the Swachhata Mission 2017, the council had appointed Swachhata Doot and Swachhata Grahi.

The municipal council organised a painting competition to spread the message of cleanliness. All the dignitaries assured CMO Saxena to provide full support to conduct the drive successfully.