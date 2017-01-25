Indore: PM wants digital transaction at paan shops in Rajwada area says Sumitra Mahajan

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to see cashless transaction even at paan shops in Rajwada area, said Lok Sabha Speaker and local MP Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of Digi-Dhan Mela, Mahajan shared a conversation that she had with the PM. She said PM was keen for an arrangement wherein someone after having a ‘paan’ from a shop at Rajwada square could pay through a digital transaction. She further said that the Modi was sure that it can be made possible if some efforts are put in this direction.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that withdrawal of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency was a pre-planned move especially in view of the steps initiated by the Narendra Modi government like the drive to open new Jan-Dhan accounts and direct benefit transfer.

“It is being said in discussions that the decision to demonetise currency notes was taken suddenly. But, if we look at the chain of events then it seems that the government had planned it long back,” Mahajan told the gathering.

She said that the Centre was emphasising on opening bank accounts of all the countrymen under Jan-Dhan scheme long back.

The government was also saying that the wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme would be deposited directly into the bank accounts.

“All these moves indicated that the government was considering reduction in the use of currency notes and pushing forward provisions of digital economy,” she added.

Lok Sabha Speaker said the black money could easily be identified by increasing use of digital transactions. Besides, there would no scope of bungling in the financial assistance given to beneficiaries of government schemes, she added.

She urged the people to ask for a bill during the purchase of goods. “It was estimated during a study recently that only five per cent increase in the cashless transactions would bring in the revenue of Rs 85,000-core to the government,” she added.