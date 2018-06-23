Indore: PM to launch projects in poll-bound MP today

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on a one-day visit on Saturday to launch several development projects. As per schedule, Prime Minister will land at Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport at 12 noon and then leave for Mohanpura. From there, he will come to city.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the Mohanpura irrigation project worth Rs 3,866 crore to the people of the state. This project, which includes a dam and a canal system, would benefit 727 villages in Madhya Pradesh. The PM will arrive in the cityto dedicate the development works worth Rs 4713.75 crore. He will also felicitate the winners of cleanliness survey — Swachh Survekshan 2018. He will present awards to representatives of Indore, Bhopal and Chandigarh, the cities that secured top three positions in the survey.

Modi will also inaugurate the state government’s urban transport scheme named ‘Sutra Seva’ at Nehru Stadium here. This economical bus service — ‘Sutra Seva: MP Ki Apni Bus’ is being introduced in state’s 20 cities. The urban development and housing department will make the bus service available in the city and outside under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme through private partnership.

In the first phasof ‘Sutra Seva’, 127 buses will plyplying in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Chhindwara and in Guna and Bhind municipal councils. The ‘griha pravesh’ (house warming ceremony) of all 1,00,219 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be performed simultaneously across the state.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate 23 development projects undertaken at a cost of Rs 278.26 crore in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain under the Smart City Mission, the official said. During the progamme, Modi will also inaugurate drinking water schemes for 14 urban areas. These places are Dharampuri Municipal Council (Dhar distric), Raisen Municipal Council, Begumganj, Obaidullaganj, Berasia (Bhopal), Athner (Betul), Badhvad (Ratlam), Dindori, Lakhnadon (Seoni), Narsinghpur, Sabalgarh, Bamor, Poursa (Morena) and Bamouri (Shahdol).

Parks developed under the AMRUT Yojana in 10 urban areas, including Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Pithampur, Guna, Gwalior and Rewa, will also be dedicated to the people during the programme. State assembly elections are due late this year.