Indore: PM Narendra Modi to launch urban transport service 

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate urban public transport bus service ‘Seva Sutra’ at function to be held at Nehru Stadium on June 23. Besides, he will launch six other schemes like drinking water, Housing for All, smart city work and public parks of more than 10 districts from the city.

After PM’s inauguration, 127 buses will start operating in four municipal corporations of Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chhindwara and Guna and Bhind municipalities. In all, 23 development works of worth Rs 278.25 crore under smart city project in five cities including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain will be dedicated by Modi.

He will also dedicate 10 public parks worth Rs 8.31 crore. The parks will be developed under AMRUT scheme in Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Pithampur, Guna, Gwalior and Rewa. He will also dedicate integrated solid west management project in Katni built with Rs 35 crore.

The PM will inaugurate the drinking water scheme in 14 districts. They include Dharampuri (Dhar), Raisen, Begamganj, Abdullaganj, Bairasia (Bhopal), Athaner (Betul), Badhwad (Ratlam), Dindori, Lakhanadon (Sioni), Narsingpur, Sabalgarh, Bamour, Porsa (Morena) and Bamouri (Shahdol).

Temporary PMO

A temporary Prime Minister’s Office will be set up in the badminton hall of Nehru Stadium. This temporary office will be in constant touch with PMO, New Delhi. If Prime Minister stays anywhere for more than 13 minutes, a temporary PMO is set up there.