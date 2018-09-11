Indore: PM Narendra Modi interact with Dr Syedna in city

Preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to city on September 14. The Prime Minister will attend sermon to be delivered by supreme spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in the city. He will stay with Dr Sydena for 30 minutes for interaction and to seek his blessings.

To take stock of security arrangements, chief secretary BP Singh, Director General of Police Rishi Kumar Shukla visited premises of Saifi Nagar mosque on Monday where PM will meet Dr Sydena and attend his waaz (sermon). Divisional commissioner Raghwendra Singh, district collector Nishant Warwade, DIG HN Mishra, municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh accompanied Singh and Shukla to the venue.

They also inspected the route from where PM’s convoy will pass. After reaching Saifi Nagar mosque, the officials held deliberations with organisers about the programme. The chief secretary directed officials and organisers to complete all preparations before time. Talking to mediapersons, Singh said PM is coming to participate in a religious programme. A team of SPG officials will visit city on Tuesday to take over the security arrangements. They will decide who will meet the PM during his stay in Indore. The PM’s last visit to city was on June 23 when he gave away cleanliness awards to mayor Malini Gaud and others.

PM stay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stay in city for 1.35 hours. As per schedule, Prime Minister will leave New Delhi at 9.30 am in special aircraft and arrive here at 11 am. The PM and his convoy will leave for Saifi Nagar and reach there at 11.30 am. He will stay here till 12 noon. He will depart for New Delhi at 12.35pm. For PM’s security, police force of adjoining districts will also be deployed.