Indore: PM hails Bohras as honest buisnessmen, environment-caring people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Bohra community for living in peace and harmony with others. He was speaking at the function organised here to mark martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad. Sharing dais with the Bohra’s spiritual head Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at the event held at city’s Saifee Nagar mosque, Modi praised the community members for for doing trade and commerce with honesty. Most community members are businessmen.

The prime minister was felicitated by Saifuddin on his arrival at the mosque for the ‘Ashara Mubaraka’ event, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Husain. “The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is India’s strength, which makes it distinct from others. The Bohra community is making the world aware of this concept through its work,” Modi said in his address to community. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, he explained, is an ancient Indian concept which envisages the the world as one family.

“We are proud of our past, we believe in our present and are confident of our bright future,” Modi said at the event, which MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended. In his address, the prime minister spoke about his government’s initiatives like ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ (cleanliness campaign), ‘Make-in-India’ programme and rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST). He said the members of the Bohra community took maximum advantage of these initiatives.

“They (Bohras) have set an example for other people (with their honest trade dealings),” he said. At the same time, he added, “all five fingers of a hand are not equal. Some people consider fraud as business.” He said his government, over the last four years, has sent out a message that the business should be done within the purview of law. The prime minister also praised the Dawoodi Bohras for their efforts to make the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a success.

The ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ (cleanliness fortnight) will be launched tomorrow and will culminate on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, he said. Modi recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s close association with Sydena Mohammad Burhanuddin, the late spiritual head of the Bohra community. “Mahatma Gandhi met the Sydena during a train journey and they became very close. During the ‘Dandi March’, Gandhiji stayed in Saifee Villa (a building owned by the community in Dandi, Gujarat) which was later dedicated to the nation,” the prime minister said.

Referring to the ‘Make-in-India’ programme, Modi said, “The confidence of investors across the world has increased in India. The production of mobiles phones, vehicles and other goods is increasing due to record investment.” He said in last quarter of current fiscal, the country has achieved the growth rate of more than eight percent. “We are eying the double digit. I believe that the country can reach to the goal despite all the challenges,” Modi said.

He also said that his government has given priority to health and nutrition sectors and that it was being done for the first time in the country. The facilities of inexpensive treatment and medicines are being expanded as Ayushman Bharat Scheme (national health protection scheme) will offer relief to nearly 50 crore people, which is equal to entire population of Europe. Modi also said government is working to provide a house to every homeless poor in the country by 2022. Under this scheme, more than one crore people have been given houses so far, he said. He also praised Indore for topping the nation-wide cleanliness survey earlier this year. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Dr Sydena Saifuddin also expressed their views on the occasion.

