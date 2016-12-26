Free Press Journal
Indore: Pledge for good governance

— By FP News Service | Dec 26, 2016 07:43 am
Dewas: Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday was celebrated as Good Governance Day at Malhar Smriti Bhavan where mayor Subhash Sharma administered pledge to District and Municipality Administration, Education Department as well as other departments for good governance. Collector Ashutosh Awasthi, NEC Corporation president Ansar Ahmed, SDM Mangala Balerao, municipal commissioner Himanshu Singh, district panchayat CEO Prabal Sipaha etc. also took the pledge.

