Indore: Plea seeking cancellation of DPS principal’s bail dismissed

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to Delhi Public School principal Sudarshan Sonar, who was charged with violation of rules after his school bus accident met with accident leaving behind five lives including four innocent schoolchildren on January 5 last.

The petition was rejected as neither police nor any witness in bus accident case had demanded cancellation of the bail. Sonar was arrested under section 188 of IPC (disobeying of orders issued by a government authority) on February 12 for alleged violation of rules and regulations related to transport and maintenance of school buses.

He was granted bail by the high court on February 20. While granting bail to Sonar, the court had observed that the case diary prima-facie did not reveal his direct involvement with respect to the incident and that no purpose is going to be served by keeping him in jail.

A self-acclaimed social worker Suraj Upadhyay filed a petition in the court seeking cancellation of the DPS principal’s bail stating that there is a strong resentment on account of the accident in the township and as the investigation is going on, there is every possibility of the respondent interfering with the investigation.

The court has sought view of police on the petition. Inspector Rajendra Soni told that Sonar was in jail from February 12 to 20 and no police officer had been to jail for doing any kind of investigation. He was also stated that prima facie the police do not want cancellation of bail. The court observed that for cancellation of bail it has to be seen whether there is an interference or attempt to interfere with the due course of administration of justice by the accused; evasion or attempt to evade the course of justice by the accused; the accused has abused to the liberty granted to him by the court; the accused misused the liberty by indulging in similar criminal activity; the accused interferes with the course of the investigation; the accused attempts to tamper with the evidence or the witnesses or the accused threatens the witnesses or indulges in similar activities. Justice SC Sharma noted that the Police authority present in the court very fairly stated that Sonar has not committed any of the aforesaid acts.

The judge also noted that Kamal Tiwari, counsel of the State government has also stated that he also does not want the bail to be cancelled as there is no material on record warranting cancellation of bail.

Citing these observations and various ruling by Supreme Court, Justice Sharma said: “This court keeping in view the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case and after considering various judgments of the apex Court and the evidence available in the case diary and also keeping in view the categoric stand of the State Government that they do not want the bail to be cancelled, is of the opinion that the present petition for cancellation of bail deserves to be dismissed and is accordingly hereby dismissed.”