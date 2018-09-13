Indore: Platoon commander killed after being hit by school bus

A platoon commander was killed after he was hit by a school bus near Qila Maidan on Wednesday. A school student sitting in the bus was also injured in the accident. The police have registered a case against errant bus driver and seized the bus. According to Malharganj police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Radheshyam Birla, 56, a resident of police quarter in 15th Battalion of SAF.

He was a platoon commander and was posted in 1st Battalion in Pologround. He was crossing the road for auto rickshaw when recklessly driven bus of Police Public School hit him in Qila Maidan at 9 am. Birla fell on the road after being hit by the bus and received head injury. The speed of the bus was high and it rammed the divider due to which school student Aditya Verma, 7, a resident of Nagin Nagar was also injured.

He is undergoing treatment in a hospital. After the accident, the local residents and commuters immediately informed the police and rushed him to the hospital where he died during treatment at 3 pm.Later, the police sent the body for autopsy. Tushar, a friend of deceased’s son told Free Press that the bus was being driven recklessly due to which the accident happened. Tushar said Birla belonged to Khandwa, so his family members have decided to take body to native city for last rites.