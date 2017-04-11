Indore: Pithampur development plan discussed

Mhow: A discussion on business presentation was organised in DSOI complex by a consulting group’s team, including lieutenant general (retd) Madhav Datar, colonel (retd) KK Sharma, colonel Anurag Shukla and Vivek Jain. The discussion was aimed at developing industrial town Pithampur by taking the benefit of opportunities under Make in India. The contribution of retired officials in the same can be very useful for Pithampur’s businesses. Hence, a team of retired army officials is working towards it.

Datar informed that Pithampur may get a lot of benefit by working for the new opportunities being developed in the field of defense for developing spare parts and for factories working for production in assembly automobile region. In this discussion held on Sunday, various officials put forward their views over demand, quality, production etc. and spoke about the drawback of lack of labor in Pithampur. Officials questioned retired army personnel over the products they must construct as the clear view in this direction is necessary and received complete support from the other end.