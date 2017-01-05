Indore: Kinjal Shah of PMB Gujarati Commerce College, Indore, has been awarded PhD in commerce from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya for his research on “Indore shahar ke shopping mall ke prati upbhokta ke vichar bodh ka tulnatmak adhyan”. The research work was completed under the supervision of Dr Mahesh Gupta, assistant professor at Shri Nilkantheshwar Govt College, Khandwa.
Indore: PhD awarded to Kinjal Shah
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 05, 2017 08:14 am
Tagged with: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Indore Kinjal Shah PhD in commerce PMB Gujarati Commerce College
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Arunachal politics a game of musical chairs
In these times when defection of less than one-third of the legislators of a party stands outlawed under the Anti-Defection…
Bengaluru police failed to curb rowdies in time
It is unfortunate indeed that Bengaluru, which was an oasis of tranquillity and of well-managed law and order in yesteryears,…
Will Italy be next to quit Euro-zone?
The third largest economy in EU is on its economic knees. Plagued with anaemic growth, unemployment, corruption and frightening crisis…
The demon in demonetisation
The entire burden of the 2017 assembly elections has been placed on the PM's Atlas-like shoulders. Is that fair? Should…
BCCI top brass sack must not go in vain
The Supreme Court verdict removing Anurag Thakur as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and…