Indore: PhD awarded to Kinjal Shah

Indore: PhD awarded to Kinjal Shah

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 05, 2017 08:14 am
Indore: Kinjal Shah of PMB Gujarati Commerce College, Indore, has been awarded PhD in commerce from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya for his research on “Indore shahar ke shopping mall ke prati upbhokta ke vichar bodh ka tulnatmak adhyan”. The research work was completed under the supervision of Dr Mahesh Gupta, assistant professor at Shri Nilkantheshwar Govt College, Khandwa.

