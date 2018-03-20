Indore: Pet Care: Some handy tips to handle changing weather

Indore: As temperature rises with hot winds taking over, our bodies try to cope with the weather changes by varying our habits and changing our sleeping cycle, and so do the pets.

Pet owners are often worried during this time because their pet starts acting differently and avoiding food. With the weather changing, animals breed that are generally found in colder regions face more problems.

From dogs and cats to birds, every pet needs special care to handle changing weather. Major problems are seen in younger pets under the age of two, as they are not accustomed to handling varying temperatures.

However, veterans suggest understanding dogs when they prefer not eating much and taking longer naps. Older pets with good resistance often take break from food and prefer to sleep to avoid rising temperatures.

Every pet should be vaccinated before summers start as they need more resistance to handle summers than humans.

Keep your pets cool in summer

It is normal for pets to eat less, but it is not okay for them to vomit or quit food entirely. Many pets face gastric problems as weather changes. All the pets under the age of two require extra attention. Older dogs normally control their diet and become less active. To ensure that your pet gets enough nutrition even during their lazy days and remains healthy, proper precautions should be taken by pet owners.

Time for vaccinations

Every pet faces some issues with digestion because of changes in weather. Most pet owners make a mistake by providing them processed or cooked food. Animals are accustomed to nature and natural food. Every pet whether it is dog, cat or bird should be given natural food. Pets tend to get sick during summers due to infections.

Pet owners should ensure that complete seven-day course of antibiotics is done in such cases. This is the perfect time to vaccinate your pets to fight summer infections and diseases. There are different vaccines available for different pets and veteran can provide the right shot according to age, breed and size of the pet.

Food provided to pets should be hygienic and fresh as food become stale quicker in summers. Fruits should be inculcated in diet for every pet. Natural food like fruits, worms, meat, etc that is available in wild should be fed to animals as opposed to chapattis.