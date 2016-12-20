Indore: Pep-talk on safety at NTPC Singrauli

NTPC Singrauli officials held an oath-taking ceremony on safety

Indore: A mega pep-talk on safety was organised at NTPC Singrauli super thermal power station. It was followed by an oath taking ceremony in which senior officials pledged to ensure safe working methods during production at the thermal station.

Group general manager Dinesh Kumar in his address said security is integral part of our lives and it is obligatory to comply it cent-per cent. He said no laxity will be tolerated in cases related with safety. He urged employees to also make others aware about safety policy and devices.

Dr Veena Kulshrestha, general manager Jeetendra Tiwari and Niranjan Acharya also spoke on the occasion.