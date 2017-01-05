Indore: People welcome move to make service charge optional

Indore: With the recent clarification by the Consumer Forum over service charge levied by restaurants as optional and people can refuse to pay it when they are not satisfied with the services, city youngsters believed that it is a good move by the Forum, which spreads awareness among customers, who pay service charge even after getting poor services.

However, people also raised questions how they would prove the services provided by the hotels as bad and what they can do at the time of dispute with the hotel owners. Some also expressed concern over problems of hotel owners as some mischievous people would fight them without any reason.

“Consumer Forum has not given any new decision over service charge levied by restaurants as it is optional. However, it will increase awareness among people about their rights,” Pushkar Singh Solanki, an engineering student said.

Similarly, businessman Vikas Porwal said, “Many restaurants are taking service charge even after not providing good services. They offer self services but the bills include service charge in it. Customers have been cheated by them.”

Associations of restaurants across the country has opposed the new rule and stated that customers will have to pay service charge as it is given to their employees.

“They should give salaries through their margin and not by customers’ pocket. Will they pay for any defective gadget or thing which they ordered,” Abhishek Sen, a constable, said.

Public reactions

“Why should we pay for the services which we are not getting? It is like paying or the things which we didn’t buy.”

Anjali Kawarani, Social Media Manager

“Yes, it’s true that restaurant owners do not provide good services but they impose service charge. Customers must know for what purpose they are paying money.”

Binny Kumari, Digital Marketing Executive

“Customers must not pay for poor services but what will happen when one refuse to pay service charges even after getting good service.’

Yashika Choubey, Mass Communication student

“Thanks to Consumer Forum that they have spread awareness among customers through their recent orders. We are paying even for poor services.”

Aseem Abhau Upadhyaya, Executive

“Orders must be clarified by Consumer Forum as the vague decision will increase dispute between restaurant owners and customers.”

Avi Jain, Professional Photographer

“It is good to know that service charge is optional as we were paying it even after not getting proper services.”

Nirmal Prajapati, Model

“Salaries must be given through their own margins and not through customers’ pocket. Tips should not be taken as salaries for servants.”

Ayush Jain, CA student

“Restaurants must clarify the bill to the customers as they use to take service tax as well. Customers are cheated at many places.”

Neha Jain, Investment banker