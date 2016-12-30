Indore: People face demonetisation odds with smile

Indore: The sudden decision of Modi government to ban currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations has severely hit the business and industries of financial capital of the state. Demonetisation has caused around Rs 2 lakh crore losses to these sectors since its announcement 50 days ago. Besides, thousands of temporary labours lost their jobs. However, despite of these effects, the general public have welcomed the government move.

On the completion of 50 days of demonetisation, The Free Press Journal tried to find out the pros and cons of the government decision by speaking four sections – the public, bankers, traders and industrialist. Interestingly, during interaction all the sections expressed their support to the move and also expressed their views on negative impact of demonetisation.

Public: Pain and joy

The people in city were initially jubilant over the decision and its aims. However, their joy turned into pain as they faced problem in getting cash due to inadequate supply. But the public were patient and stood by the decision despite of pain. By the end of November, the long queues outside banks and ATMs shortened.

Bankers: Worked overtime

Though bankers are accused of helping money launders in other parts of the country, involvement of no banker were found in the city. On the contrary they worked overtime in support of demonetisation and lessen the trouble of customers. Bank employees worked under severe pressure amidst inadequate cash supply up to 11pm, said union leaders. Their leaves were cancelled and worked overtime initially, they said adding banks like Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India had even called retired cashiers to meet the pressure.

Trade: Rs 2 lakh crore loss

Cash crunch due to demonetisation hit the business in the hard as markets are predominantly driven by cash. According to an estimate business worth over Rs 2 Lakh crore was affected in 50 days of demonetisation. Nearly 60% drop in business reported in the city while demands from other states were severely affected, which disturbed market sentiments. Unfriendly use of technology in banking also compounded the problem.

Industries: Temporary labours lost jobs

Cash crunch in market directly affected the demands in market, which ultimately hit production in industrial units of the district. In such conditions, industries terminated all temporary workers. Over 30% units reduced their shifts. As demonetisation hit the real estate sector hard, 75 steel rolling mills out of 150 forced to cut production by 50%, while over 40 units stopped production completely.

I-T: Rs 100 crore deposited in 500 Jandhan accounts

During 50 days of demonetisation, investigation wing of income tax department confirmed suspicious transaction in 500 bank accounts in the region of chief commissioner of income tax department. Besides companies and firms bank accounts, over 300 individual bank accounts were also checked. In some of such accounts over Rs 10 crore were deposited. 60 cooperative banks were also found indulged in money laundering. More than Rs 100 crore is being deposited in 500 Jandhan bank accounts. 786 banks are also under investigation of the wing.

What they say

Soon after the announcement of demonetisation, banks did their best to provide cash to customers. Initially cash was available in fewer amounts from RBI itself. Later, RBI supplied about Rs 100 crore to banks in the city on every alternate day. Thus, cash condition in city was better.

Mukesh Bhatt, Lead District Manager

During 50 days of demonetisation, trade in the city registered loss to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore. Cash crunch restricts buying of essential commodities. Business in city will become normal only after the cash condition is improved.

Ramesh Khandelwal, President Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Currency ban slow down the pace of industrial units in the district. Due to demonetisation, several units terminated all contract labours from job. Besides, due to lack of demands, several units reduced the number of shifts.

OP Dhoot, President Association of Industries Of Madhya Pradesh

Initial days of demonetisation were very traumatic for bankers, who did their job very honestly. They worked hard amid abuses of the public. The staff worked till 11 pm and even their approved leaves were cancelled.

Alok Khare, General Secretary, MP Bank Officers Association