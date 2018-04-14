Indore: Penalty imposed under E-way bill provisions

Indore: The supply of goods or services without issuance of invoice or false invoice and transport of any taxable goods without the cover of documents will attract penalty of Rs 10,000 or amount equivalent to tax evaded, whichever is higher.

This was stated by senior tax consultant R S Goyal, while addressing a study circle meeting organised on provisions of E-Way Bill. He said that in GST Act, a special provision has been enforced. If a person fails in following the summons issued by SGST and CGST officials, then he will be liable to face penalty of Rs 25,000. During the transportation of the goods, if someone undertakes transportation or storage of goods violating the provisions of GST Act, then he will have to pay the taxes due on the goods.

Earlier, chartered accountant Vikram Gupte, president of Tax Practitioners Association, demanded that state government should release a circular to bring uniformity in action of penalty. A large number of chartered accountants, tax consultants and advocates were present on the occasion.