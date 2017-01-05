Indore: Peaceful online promotions may raise awareness

While ‘swachhata van’ has become a hot topic in the city, as everyone is irritated by its music, there are still heaps of garbage piled around in various parts of the city. Raising their voice and suggesting better ways to promote cleanliness, residents of different localities shared their opinion with DEEPAK SHARMA.

“Every time, I listen to song, ‘Swachh bharat ka irada kar liya humne’ the image of the Collectorate comes to my mind. Their premises and outside consist of more garbage and I ask our collector and mayor to first clean government places then roam around the city.”

Madhuri Rochlani, 21 Collectorate

“Swatchh Bharat mission is working well considering the fact that we have door-to-door garbage collection service in our locality. However, we all need to continue keeping our surroundings clean so that this is not a temporary glimpse of beautiful India. Government should consider cleaning of empty plots as well.”

Doyal Seth, 21 Vijay Nagar

“In my opinion this Swachta drive is not working properly and credit goes to high volume irritating song. The initiative has to come from within. There is no use of spending money in such drives. It even can’t be assured that how much continuity will be there.”

Nisha Matai, 21, Mahalaxmi Nagar

“These vans must be prohibited at places like schools and colleges because these keeps on disturbing to us while teaching and it is now almost daily that we get distracted from our teaching link. Also this is temporary just for the inspection after that we only have to tell government about Swacchta.”

Arun Saxena, 35, Lecturer

“Government is making the city hell. Politicians need to first ‘swacch’ their mind and their offices then they should say it to others. These vans just create noise pollution. I live in an area where, we do not need to roam around yelling from 7 am to 11:30 pm.”

Harsh Ladha, 18, Pipliyahana

“These sounds are hell irritating, now we cannot afford these are disturbing very much in daily routine we cannot even sit at our place in a peace all the day they keep roaming and I can tell you ten places near my place which shows the actual picture of Swachh Abhiyan.”

Sapna Baswani, 24, Vijay Nagar

I do not think these vans need to shout every time and everywhere. No one change the mind of human being, especially by yelling. They are increasing noise pollution rather than ‘Swacchta’. Government cannot answer questions about cleanliness, as garbage can still be spotted on every road at small distances.

Manish Dhane, 28, Bijali Nagar

These garbage collection vans are now creating trouble in our work rather it government can do digital promotion and these sounds must be stopped now. Rather they can fix place and time of each area for collecting garbage. The irritating song is affecting our mind, making surroundings and environment uncomfortable for working.

Eesha Gupta, 21, Vijay Nagar