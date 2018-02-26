Indore: Patwari takes out Kisan Adhikar Yatra

Indore: Congress MLA from Rau constituency Jitu Patwari on Sunday began ‘Kisan Adhikar Yatra’ on a bicycle to raise the voice of farmers in the State Assembly. Patwari started his yatra from his place in Bijalpur at 8 am on Sunday and reached Sehore at around 8.30 pm, covering a stretch of 157 km. After a night halt in Sehore on Sunday, he will resume journey on Monday and will reach Vidhan Sabha.

During his yatra, Patwari also addressed public meetings in Dewas, Sonkatchh, Ashta and Sehore. Congress activists welcomed Patwari throughout his journey during his journey from Indore to Sehore. Addressing media before leaving from Indore, Patwari said conditions of farmers in the state is poor as large number of farmers is committing suicide due to burden of loans and for not getting appropriate value for their crops.

“If the government of Maharashtra can give full loan waiver to the farmers then why the Shivraj government has remained silent on the matter. He said the government is involved in anti farmer activities and the Mandsaur case is one of the examples.

The MLA also claimed that there were 85 lakh small and marginal farmers in the state and 50 lakhs of them are buried under loan burdens. Those who had loan of Rs 1 lakh about 13 years ago now have to pay Rs 12 lakh. Many farmers are facing loan burden and are victim of government atrocities.