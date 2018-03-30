Indore: Patients’ online registration starts at MYH, connects to AIIMS

Indore: Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, the state’s biggest government-run medical facility has started online registration system for patients, which will enable them to get appointment and treatment at OPD (out patient department) without standing in queues. The software, which will help patients to seek online appointment, began working on Thursday wherein over 500 patients were registered through online system at OPD. The details of their treatment too were uploaded online. The software was on a testing mode for a month.

“We’ve started the online registration system and MY Hospital has become the first state-run hospital to have such a facility. We have successfully connected our servers with the online registration system developed by National Informatics Centre in which country’s well-known government hospitals are connected. This includes All India Institutes of Medical Sciences,” superintendent of MY Hospital Dr V S Pal said.

The uploaded prescription and treatment documents related to patients can be accessed by the doctors of government hospitals working at other places in the country through the unique registration number provided to patients. However, this information will be password-protected. It will be accessed only by doctors if the patients would be willing to share their medical prescription with them. This information will not be in public domain. Dr Pal said the number of registration was low due to holiday on Thursday. The online appointment booking was also not done on the first day. The OPDs in MY hospital receive thousands of patients everyday.

Nodal officer of the project, Dr Salil Bhargava said, “Patients can generate the appointment receipt online to visit the doctor in OPD. It is the first phase of the registration system. The system will be upgraded further as per patients’ requirements.” The hospital administration plans to introduce online registration system in every department so that patients can reach doctors directly. Patients can register themselves through website ors.gov.in

Aadhaar number mandatory

For taking online appointment with doctors, patients will have to feed their Aadhaar number for verification. Without Aadhaar number, online appointment will not be made. “Those who do not have Aadhaar number or are unable to access it can get appointment from counters and can avail the facility of unique number through which treatment papers can be accessed,” Dr Salil Bhargava said.