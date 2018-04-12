Indore: Passion helped Mona Jain to become what she wanted

Indore: Passion can overcome all obstacles in life. Mona Jain, 42, has proved it. Mona was born in Indore and spent her childhood in Abu, Rajasthan. Surrounded by beauty of mountains, she would spend hours capturing the beautiful valley on her canvas.

“I wanted to become an artist, a painter, ever since I first held colours in my hands in pre-school,” Mona said. “My father, now a retired government officer, wanted me to become a doctor. It was his dream,” Mona said. So, she took science in higher secondary school instead of fine arts.

“I hated those two years when I had to study science. I thought I could have learnt basics of fine arts instead,” Mona said. Fighting for passion, she obtained bachelor’s degree in fine arts. “My father was not convinced and unhappy. But I thought becoming a doctor without having the will to serve people is useless,” Mona said. She got married to builder Nilesh Jain on June 9, 1996, after her graduation and moved to Indore.

“It was a joint family and I had to take over household responsibilities,” Mona said. While her father still encouraged her to study medical science, she spent her leisure time in painting and drawing. “Then I had children, got busy and left hope of becoming an artist,” Mona said. Years passed and both her children (18-year-old Jhanvi and 20-year-old Naman) moved away for further studies.

“Last year, on my birthday (July 23), my husband surprised me by bringing me a list and admission form of four fine arts colleges,” Mona said. Nilesh knew her dreams and wanted her to pursue them. “I was hesitant because I was 41 and felt people might mock me for going back to college,” Mona said. However, her passion won and she began a certificate course in fine arts.

“My teachers call me a “born artist” as most of my paintings get sold in their first exhibit,” Mona said. She hopes to showcase her paintings at an international art festival soon. “Now, my father regrets that he should have allowed me to pursue fine arts when I was student but I do not regret it,” Mona said. She is satisfied that she began a new trend of pursuing fine arts in her family, which has professionals, doctors and businessmen.

“It was a struggle for me to become an artist, complete my education and re-start after losing hope. But I finally became what I wanted,” Mona told Free Press.