Indore: Passenger traffic at city airport up by 27%, to shoot further
Cargo transportation witnesses whopping 45 per cent hike
Indore: According to a report by Air Port Authority of India (AAI), passengers’ traffic from city airport has witnessed a whopping 27 per cent rise in last 10 months and the rush is likely to shoot further as about 60 new flights are waiting to be added in the coming summer schedule.
Besides, the report claimed cargo shipment too has registered a heavy growth of 45 per cent during the same period.
According to official information, AAI keeps record of the passengers and cargo movement in different airports across the country and releases them time to time. The growth of the city airport traffic too was reported in the AAI release featuring current figures of the passengers and cargo movement in airports across the country between April 2017 and January 2018.
Aviation experts informed that even during dull periods, when the number of flights were lesser, the passenger population in the city airport crossed the figure of 18 lakh. They hoped, with the number of flights doubling up from summers, the traffic would certainly hit 30 lakh mark.
The report stated that during the period of 10 months from April 2016 to January 2017, as many as 14, 60,653 passengers took flights from the city airport, while the figure for the same period in 2017-18, including both domestic and international travellers, stood at 18, 55,933 scoring a whopping rise of 27 per cent.
As far as cargo shipment is concerned, during the 10 months in 2017-2018 as many as 853 ton cargo shipment was registered at the city airport, while during the same period last year the figure was 683 tones.
