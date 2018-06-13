Indore: Parmanu Nagar to be first feeder of smart electricity meters in State

Indore: Smart and clean city, Indore will soon see smart electricity meters being installed at households. Western Region Power Distribution Company (Discom) has decided to replace the existing meters with smart meters which use radio frequency technology that will send power consumption to suppliers and accordingly the bills will be prepared.

“To begin with, the Discom has selected Parmanu Nagar where smart meters will be installed at as many as 1300 households. This colony will be the first feeder of the state with smart city meters,” said Discom managing director Aakash Tripathi.

Parmanu Nagar has a mix of middle class people and slum dwellers. Upon installation of smart meters at this locality, meter reading will take place through a machine using radio frequency technology. Through the technology, the reading will reach the power supplier and bill will be prepared accordingly.

No human meter readers will be required for the purpose of going to households for meter reading. Tripathi said that the smart meter installation work start shortly and will be completed at Parmanu Nagar by mid-August. “We will start getting reading through these meters from August itself,” he added.

A company has been hired for meter installation purpose. After success of the pilot project, the smart meters will be installed in the entire city. Around 75000 smart meters will be installed at 15 zones of Discom at outlay of Rs 75 crore.

Meters to be connected from App

Smart meters will be connected with a mobile based app. Consumers can download the app and can get each and every details of Discom through it. Consumers will get information related to power cuts, technical snag, etc through the mobile app. Consumers will also be lodge compliant related to disruption in power supply using the app. The company will also use the smart meter to discontinue power supply for non-payment of bills. Using a remote, the Discom will disconnect power supply to defaulters.

Send reading using cellphone and get discount

Click photograph of your electricity meter reading and send it to Discom using Urjas app. On doing so, you may get promotional discount. In a press release issued here, Discom said that it was looking forward to encourage people to send reading themselves using mobile phones.

It said that the people who will be doing so will be given promotional discounts. The self-reading scheme was launched in March. As many as 4200 consumers sent meter reading to Discom using mobile phones, the number which shot up to 5000 in April, 5600 in May and 6100 in June.