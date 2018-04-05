Indore:

Parents thrashed by family

A 75-year-old woman and her husband were beaten by three persons over petty issue in Chandan Nagar on Tuesday. According to police, complainant Seeta Khadediya said her daughter Sharda had an argument with her daughter-in-law Maya following which the accused thrashed Sharda, which injured her face.

As Sharda raised an alarm, Seeta and her husband Nagulal intervened following which Sharda’s son Satyanarayan hurled abuses. Later, grandson Deepak and Maya beat Seeta and Nagulal with a wooden stick, which injured their legs and hands.

2 thefts in Lasudiya

Theft took place at a house at Slice 1 in Scheme 78 in Lasudiya on Tuesday. According to police, complainant Virendra Chowdhary said he was sleeping on the first floor and on waking up he found the house gate lock broken. The thieves took away gold and silver ornaments, cash and other valuables. Similarly, complainant Manish Solanki said thieves broke in his house at Slice 3 in Scheme 78 in Lasudiya on Tuesday and fled with gold and silver ornaments.

Man hangs self

A 53-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at Scheme 54 in Vijay Nagar on Tuesday. According to police, deceased is Ashok Kumar Kannoje. The body of businessman was found by his family members who reported the matter to police. The exact reason behind his actions is not clear and the police have sent the body for autopsy.

2 beaten in separate incidents

A 28-year-old youth was thrashed by a person over monetary dispute near Barfani Dham Temple in Vijay Nagar on Tuesday. According to police, complainant Yogesh Thakur said accused Sameer Sheikh hurled abuse and thrashed him following an altercation. Local residents intervened after which the accused threatened Yogesh and fled.

In another incident, 42-year-old Ramprasad Parmar alleged that his brother Madan Parmar, nephew Mahendra and nephew Kamal beat him with a heavy object causing severe injury following a family dispute. The accused thrashed victim’s wife Sushila and daughter Monica.