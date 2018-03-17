Indore: Parents protest as school refuses to provide ‘second chance’ to failed students

Indore: Aggrieved over not giving any “second chance” to students who failed in class ninth, parents along with BJP city secretary Luv Verma staged a protest against Satya Sai Vidhya Vihar school and demanded explanation behind the move from the school administration.

Explaining the issue, Verma said “The school is firstly not teaching students properly and then, is leaving them in a situation where they have no option but to take transfer certificate without writing compartment examination. In such situation students cannot get admission in any other CBSE school in class tenth.”

“As many as 70 students have already been asked to take transfer certificate jeopardising their future,” Verma rued.

All gimmick, school needs more fees

My maternal granddaughter has 100 per cent attendance in the school but she failed to clear three subjects in final exams. In supplementary, she cleared two subjects and missed the third one by just two marks. These are just gimmicks because the school wanted my daughter to join tuitions run by the school during evening hours.

She was not interested and studied hard at home. So, holding back a child again and again to get more fees is just absolutely mean. The child has been studying since nursery in the school, can’t they teach her in normal schooling hours the same which they want to charge additionally in tuition?

-Suresh Kumar Chandwani

Even board gives a chance, why not school

I admit that my daughter is not a brilliant student to fetch 90 per cent score. However, she is a state basketball champion and works hard to manage academic score. The school refuses to give sports addition marks that is even given by the board. They did not even give us a chance to clear compartment examination.

Even before the result was officially declared, school administration called and asked us to decide between repeating a class or taking transfer certificate. It is not fair because even board gives a chance to clear subjects in compartment exams. Even the girl who won international pool and brought them recognition has been removed from school because of low academic score. School coach ensured us that sports marks would be allotted while taking my daughter to state championship during exams but nothing of that sort happened.

-Tarun Vyas

SCHOOLSPEAK: Helping students even bending rules

We do not run any kind of tuition classes. We provide free classes, food and even stay for students who are weak in studies. Besides, we do not provide sports marks as well. According to CBSE rule, we can give maximum 10 marks to a student. We do not expect children to score 80 or 90 per cent, we just want them to pass. If they can manage at least 28 per cent marks, I can pass them giving grace marks.

Every child should be able to balance between studies and sports. Normally, compartment is given for failing in maximum two subjects, but we have given the facility to students who failed in even three subjects. If we just give him them a pass certificate without ensuring that they have learned something, then what is the point? We have students who had to repeat a class but are doing tremendously. It is nothing to feel bad about. I wish parents understood the importance of learning instead of worrying about social humiliation for failing. We obviously care for our children.