Indore: Parents, others stage demonstration, form human chain

Indore: Parents of the student who was electrocuted in Emerald Heights School along with Congress workers staged a demonstration in front of the school on Monday. Later the demonstrators formed a half-km-long human chain to show their solidarity and anger at the way the matter was being handled.

It may be recalled that one Ashwin Thakur was electrocuted in the school premises located on Rau Road. At that time the police have registered a case and began investigating the matter and apparently booked an electrician for the death of Ashwin.

On Monday, parents of Ashwin accompanied by Congress workers led by Devendra Singh Yadav staged a demonstration in front of the school and demanded action against school director Muketheswar Singh.

The demonstrators then formed half km long human chain carrying placards demanding justice for Ashwin. Heavy police force was deployed at the school to avoid any untoward incident.