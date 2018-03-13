Indore: Panic grips after bodies of mother, daughter found near Sirpur Lake

Indore: A panic like situation prevailed in Gwala Colony of Chandan Nagar police station area after bodies of a woman and her daughter were found on the bank of Sirpur Lake on Monday morning. The incident was discovered by passerby who informed the police at about 10 am.

According to the police, bodies of 35-year-old Renuka Jain and her 3-year-old daughter Khushi Jain, residents of Dwarkapuri police station area were found near the lake. Police station In-charge TI Yogesh Singh Tomar said, “We didn’t get the post-mortem report yet but prima facie it seems that the woman and the little girl died due to drowning.”

He said that the body didn’t have any wounds or marks which makes the case as a suicidal case. However, police have been working on all other aspects including murder as the woman had lodged a case of rape against her brother-in-law few months ago, he said.

“Renuka is survived by her husband Naresh, who works on a shop at Jail Raod and her 12-year-old son Yogesh. Both the mother and daughter were missing from Saturday night and her husband had lodged a missing complaint with Dwarkapuri police station on Sunday morning,” Tomar said.

The deceased’s husband Naresh said that Renuka had some mental illness and she had gone missing two times earlier as well. “I had lodged two missing complaints earlier when she was found in Omkareshwar in Khandwa district and once in Dewas at her parent’s place. We didn’t have any dispute and I am too surprised that why she took the extreme step and even killed my daughter,” Naresh said.

Meanwhile, Tomar said that preliminary investigation suggested that Renuka jumped into the lake with her daughter but exact reasons would be ascertained only after investigation. Hubby alleges landlord asked not to bring bodies to his place

A case of inhumanity too came to fore when landlord of Renuka warned Naresh not to bring the bodies of the deceased mother and daughter to his place and suggested the grief stricken husband to perform the last rites somewhere else. “The landlord told me that he had a puja at his home and therefore we should not bring the bodies to the house,” Naresh said. However, the landlord clarified that he just had asked Naresh to perform the last rites at their native place and denied asking the deceased’s husband not to bring the bodies at his place.