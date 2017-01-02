Indore: Panchayat secretaries strike continues which started December 28

Meghnagar: The strike of the village panchayat secretaries which started December 28, continued even on the fourth day. The village secretaries are disappointed with the fact that the CM to whom they ‘donated blood six times’, was not ready to listen to them.

Due to the strike there is a lockout in the entire village. The villagers are worried as their important documents are not being made and according to the secretaries till the time government doesn’t agree to their demands they’ll continue the strike.

Under this protest even the Sarpanch Union is with the Secretary Union and both the unions are pressing that their 17-point charter of demands be fulfilled. The secretaries continued their protest by burning the orders of the additional chief secretary of panchayat and rural development department Radheshyam Julwaniya and raising slogans on Saturday.

State vice president of the Secretaries Union Motisingh Nayak, block president Shantilal Katija, secretary Predeep Nayak, vice president Kishor Katara, treasurer Bahadursingh Bhuriya, general secretary Antim Veragi, organising secretary Ramesh Bhuriya, publicity minister Lakhansingh Chauhan, assistant secretary Devchandra Dingre and 61 other village panchayat secretaries were present.

According to the Sarpanch Union head Jawla Parmar, a sarpanch is a selected representative but these days they don’t have any powers because of which they fail to solve the problems of the villagers. In the upcoming beneficiary elections if the government returns them their financial rights then the speed of development will increase. During this sarpanch of Devigarh Jamna Chauhan, Khacchartodi sarpanch Sumi Gadava, Rambhapur sarpanch Babu Gadava and other officials were present.