Indore: Over two lakh businesses in Madhya Pradesh enrol for GST

Indore: More than two lakh business establishments have enrolled for Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in Madhya Pradesh.

According to officials sources, out of 2.64 lakh traders, 2,05,532 have enrolled for GST regime since till January 3. Madhya Pradesh stands second in country with 76.87% enrolment, next to Gujarat, for GST.

Traders of the state, especially from the city, have shown their enthusiasm for the indirect tax regime.

The first step towards entering GST was getting provisional registration in GST portal, through which a trader would join GST network (GSTN). Opportunity of getting temporary enrolment at GST port was started on November 30 and ended on January 3.

Official sources in commercial tax department informed on Thursday that by 6 pm on January 3, out of 2.64 lakh registered traders, over two lakh have successfully logged in GST portal and secured password to work on network in future. Now they have successfully migrated from portal of commercial tax department to the GST portal, sources added.

Migration could be achieved after uploading and transferring of data and documents of a trader by himself or with help of tax consultant from the department to GST portal. Tax consultants said that migration number shows zeal among traders of the state towards joining GST portal.

Looking at the enthusiasm of traders in State, GST network team extended last date for enrolment from December 31 to January 3. GST portal would reopen from February 1 to give last chance to those who could not enrol till January3.

Getting temporary or provisional registration or enrolment at GST portal is the first step to join GST. Following completion of this step, the business establishments will get provisional GST registration number, which would be valid till next six months. The implementation date of GST is yet to be finalised.

GST enrolment schedule