Indore: Over 5,000 students yet to claim free smart phones

Indore: More than 5000 students, who were among several others selected by Department of Higher Education (DHE) for distribution of free-of-cost smart phones, have not collected their instruments.

Local office of DHE stated that it would wait for the students to take away their phones for few more days and if they still do not showed up, then the gadgets would be returned to the head office.

After nearly two years of wait, the DHE in August had started distributing free smart phones to government college students of session 2014-15 who had attended at least 75 per cent of lectures in the first year.

Nearly 24,000 students in Indore division were selected under the scheme.

Of those, nearly 5,000 students have still not claimed their pieces.

Indore division additional director (higher education) RS Verma said that they would wait for the students to claim their gadgets else the instruments would be returned to the head office and would be re-allocated to other students of 2015-16 batch.

The distribution of smart phones to eligible students of session 2015-16 would begin in first week of January.

Free smart phone was one of the poll promises of the BJP during Assembly elections -2013. State Cabinet had approved the scheme on September 9, 2014 but it took almost two years for the DHE to translate the decision into action.

The delay has been attributed to technical glitches in tender process.

The DHE has planned is to distribute about 5 lakh smart phones to students admitted in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 sessions.

The maximum purchase price of smart phone is Rs 3000. The specifications of the smart phone have been decided by the Information Technology Department.