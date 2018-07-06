Indore: Over 22,000 students figure in second merit list for post-graduate courses

Indore: In the second round of online admission counselling, more than more than 22,000 students have been allocated seats in conventional post-graduate courses offered by government and private colleges in the state on Thursday.

“Department of Higher Education (DHE) released the second merit list of students seeking admission PG courses in the evening. The list consists of names of 22,439 students,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof KN Chaturvedi said.

A release issued by DHE said that a total of 95,408 students had registered for centralised online counselling conducted by DHE for admission in government and private colleges in the state. Of them, 78,125 got their documents verified from help centres set up at government colleges.

From 78,125 students, a large number of students were allocated admission in the first counselling. Over 22,000 more have been allocated colleges in second counselling. During online registrations for the counselling, the students had filled nine colleges, preference wise.

“Over 75 per cent students got colleges of their first preference. The figure is really impressive,” said Chaturvedi. Fee submission for confirming admission Students who have been allocated seats would have to report to colleges and submit fee within the prescribed limit to secure admission. “Admission will be confirmed only when the students submit fee,” Chaturvedi said. The students are required to pay their fee till July 9.

Rest students to re-fill preferences

Students whose names did not figure in the second merit list would have to re-fill their preferences in the third round of counselling. “Students whose names did not appear in the second merit list will have to try their luck in third round of counselling,” said Chaturvedi.

The students did not have to register again but just have to change preference of colleges they wish to take admission. On merit basis, admission list will be prepared for third counselling also. The registration for third round of counselling will commence on July 11 and continue till July 16.

The students who did not register in the first two counselling can register in the third counselling. “We will display on our website on July 11 vacancies in colleges after the second counselling,” said Chaturvedi. The admission list of third counselling will be released on July 20.