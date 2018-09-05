Indore: Others to take brooms as IMC sweepers take leave today

Indore: NGOs and other voluntary organisations, corporators, private firm employees, municipal officers and Mayor Malini Gaud would pick up brooms as nearly 6500 employees of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engaged in sweeping work take one day leave for Goga Navmi on Wednesday.

“Employees and labourers engaged in sweeping and sanitation works will be on leave for Goga Navmi celebration on Wednesday, so somebody has to do their job. That somebody is us,” said Gaud.She said that nearly 1000 employees of voluntary organisations, NGOs, corporators, private firm employees and she herself would pick up brooms and sweep the streets.

She also appealed from residents to maintain the city cleanliness of the city in absence of sweepers. Goga Navmi is a big festival of sweepers and labourers. As part of the festival, they took out a rally on Tuesday night. On Wednesday they would spent the day in meeting with each others. Many private firms step in. Nearly 300 employees of ICICI bank and Swastik firm would step in for maintaining cleanliness of the city. Besides, employees of IT firms have also confirmed to the IMC that they would extend helping hand.