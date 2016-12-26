Indore: Opposition leader moves SC against NMC for ignoring court ruling

Nagda: There is tension in Nagda municipal council (NMC) after a complaint was registered in the Supreme Court by council opposition leader Subodh Swami regarding use of BJP leader’s pictures in government advertisements. In his complaint he has alleged that the ruling party leaders had overlooked the instructions of the Supreme Court regarding the use of leaders’ photos in advertisements.

According to sources, Congress corporator Swami has lodged a complaint about misuse of government funds by ignoring the court’s instructions. Swami said the NMC ruling party office bearers had released government advertisements carrying pictures of their party leaders.

In his complaint, Swami mentioned an advertisement published in the newspapers on November 30, 2016 about cleanliness drive. In that advertisement, the NPC office bearers of Bhartiya Janata Party had got published the pictures of their leaders like state president Nandkumar Chouhan, MP Chintaman Malviya, MLA Jitendra Gehlot, Rajya Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatiya, MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat along with the PM, CM and other Union ministers. Swami has alleged that the NPC officials misused government funds. He said he had lodged a complaint before sub divisional magistrate Ritu Bafna on December 5, 2016, but she did not take any action. As per the orders of the Supreme Court, issued by justices Ranjan Gogoi and PC Ghosh on May, 2015, except pictures of the president, PM, chief justice, governors and chief ministers of states and Union ministers of departments concerned, photo of no other leader should be published in government advertisements and other publicity materials.