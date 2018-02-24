Indore: Open house of schoolchildren at RRCAT today

Indore: Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology will be celebrating National Science Day on Saturday and Sunday, which commemorates the Nobel Prize winning discovery of “Raman Effect” by eminent Indian scientist Prof Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman in February 1928.

An open house will be organised for 1400 school students and teachers on Saturday. These will also include differently abled children from four special schools.

“The R&D activities of RRCAT in the frontline areas of particle accelerators, lasers, related technologies, and their societal applications will be explained to the students in a simplified manner, through various models, posters, presentations and videos,” said RRCAT PRO DP Singh.

A “Make in India: Science and Technology Pavilion” is also being setup, exhibiting the indigenous scientific and technological achievements of RRCAT, highlighting the theme of innovation, design and sustainability.

RRCAT director Dr PA Naik will address the children about the excitement of pursuing a career in science and brief them about some of the scientific activities at RRCAT which has today emerged as a leading centre in India in the field of lasers and particle accelerators.

During the visit, RRCAT staff volunteers will escort students to 18 different sites including the Synchrotron Radiation Source (SRS) Indus-1 and Indus-2, Laser laboratories, Cryogenic laboratories, workshop, fire station etc. More than 40 different exhibits have been setup and RRCAT scientists will be on hand to interact with the visitors.

College students, neighbours of social groups, families and guests of RRCAT staff members have been invited to visit the labs and witness of the exhibits on Sunday.