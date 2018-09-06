Indore: Only 3 out of 14 MPs attend meeting to improve railways

Indore: How much concern do the elected representatives have for improving railway facilities was proved in meeting of Members of Parliament (MPs) held with Western Railway general manager here on Wednesday. Only three out of 14 MPs attended the meeting organised after spending lakhs of rupees at the upscale Brilliant Convention Centre.

The meeting was organised with the objective to receive and discuss suggestions on expansion of railway facilities in MPs’ parliamentary constituencies. The railway department holds meeting of MPs once in a year with general manager of respective railway zones.

The constituencies of 14 MPs come under western railway Ratlam division. “Three MPs were present in the meeting,” western railway general manager AK Gupta said.

The meeting holds importance as suggestions, demands submitted by MPs are sent to Railway Board, which then forwards it to railway minister who considers suggestions on basis of merits and grants approval. Lok Sabha Speaker and Indore MP Sumitra Mahajan could not attend the meeting due to her pre-fixed appointments in New Delhi.

Work starts on Mhow-Sanawad section

Talking to media persons, general manager AK Gupta said meeting between state government and union environment ministry officials will be held in Bhopal on September 12 to discuss grant of environmental clearance for gauge conversion of Mhow-Sanawad railway section. He said work will progress fast after receiving clearance. Responding to a query, he said doubling work of Ujjain-Indore section will start next month.

Glass roofed heritage train at old track

According to GM AK Gupta, existing meter gauge section would be restored, which passes through picturesque Vindhyachal mountain ranges and several waterfalls. A glass roof train will play on the track for nature lover and tourists. The train will start after completion of gauge conversion of Mhow-Sanadwad rail section.

MPs who did not attend meeting

Sumitra Mahajan-Indore

-Thawarchand Gehlot-RS Member

-Satyanarayan Jatiya, RS Member

-Savitri Thakur, Dhar

-Manohar Utwal, Dewas-Shajapur

-Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, Khandwa-Burhanpur

-Subash Patel, Khargone

-Alok Sanjar, Bhopal-Sehore

-CP Joshi, Chhittorgarh

-Jaswant Singh Bhabhor, Dahod.

MPs who attended meeting

Sudhir Gupta, Mandsaur

-Chintaman Malviya, Ujjain

-Kantilal Bhuria, Jhabua-Ratlam

PMO instructs judges: Bhuria

Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of meeting, Congress MP from Ratlam-Jhabua Kantilal Bhuria alleged that Prime Minister’s Office is instructing judges to deliver judgements as per its wish. On the amended SC, ST Act, he said BJP government wants to divide people along caste lines.