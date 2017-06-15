Indore: Onions procured by govt being sold in markets

Bhopal: The onions being purchased from farmers through MARKFED by the government at the rate of Rs 8 per kg are being openly sold in the markets. Onions, packed in distinctive red coloured transparent bags, are being sold at every other street corner in the capital.

This gives rise to the possibility that the onions being purchased at government centres are being recycled. Sources said that the stocks being procured by the government are supposed to be transported to other districts by the State Civil Supplies Corporation. Instead of that, it seems, the procured onions are simply being dumped in the local Mandis, from where it is again being sold to the government.

It was decided that the procured onions would be sold at the rate of Rs 2 per kg through PDS outlets. In market, onions are being sold for Rs 10-15 per kg. The sellers say that they have bought their stocks from the Mandis and that they are getting onions packed in red coloured bags. They say that they know nothing about where the stocks have been sourced from.

MARKFED MD Dnyaneshwar Patil said that the entire stock of procured onions was being transported to outside the district. He said that it is possible that the farmers are also packing their produce in the same kind of bags as MARKFED. He said that it would be unfair to draw any conclusions only on the basis of the colour of the bags.

Govt may suffer loss of crores

If the onions purchased at government procurement centres are being recycled, the government may stand to lose crores of rupees.

The procurement is on in 22 districts. The government estimates that it may have to buy some five lakh tones of onions. This means shelling out some Rs 400 crore to the farmers. The expenses on packaging, transport and storage would be extra.