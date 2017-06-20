Indore: Onion farmers face difficulty at mandi

Mhow: Onion farmers of Mhow and its neighbouring areas are facing difficulties these days while selling their produce due to faulty token system.

Many of them complained that they visit the mandi everyday with a hope to sell their crop. Not only male members of the families but women also are thronging the mandi to get token.

They alleged that they used to face problem at mandi as the patwaris and other mandi officers distributing tokens according to their will and pleasure. A chaos like situation is a regular feature at the mandi and even the police have to face difficulty in controlling the irate farmers.

On Monday, a majority of women said that they were in the queue since wee hours but they failed to get token as only one window was opened for distribution. They said as the Mhow mandi is only procurement centre in the tehsil and its neighbouring areas, the administration should open additional windows here to reduce the rush.