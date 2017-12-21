Indore: ‘One who can listen to self can listen to world’

Indore: Corporate trainer Dr Vikrant Singh Tomar has said we spend about 70% of our conscious time in listening but we got almost no training for this. That’s why we have created a society where everyone is speaking and no one is listening. One who can listen to the self can listen to the world.

Dr Tomar further said that a world where no one is listening to other is a dangerous place. He was addressing an ‘Evolution for excellence workshop’, organised by IMA here at Hotel Best Western Plus on Wednesday. The topic was ‘Listening skills for the better world’. Dr Tomar has credit to address Bank of America and Asian Leadership Network in New Jersey, USA on Yogic Leadership for the 21st century managers.

A recipient of ‘Best Speaker award’ in “II & III International Yoga Seminar”, Dr Tomar started the session by saying that hearing is the physical ability while listening is a skill. Listening skills allow one to understand what others say. It is the fundamental pillar of successful personal or professional relationships.

Dr Tomar said that when Dasrath (10 senses) killed the listening faculty (Shravan Kumar), whole Ramayana started. People from companies like Kusum Healthcare, Tata International Limited, (CAPCO), Sigma Chemicals, Pratibha Syntex Limited, Sapcon Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Symbiosis University and others participated in the workshop.