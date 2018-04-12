Indore: One nation, one election theory gets warm response   

Indore: The idea of holding simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections received overwhelming support from a cross section of the society at a divisional meeting held at collectorate on Wednesday. The participants said it will save time, money and also boost country’s development.

Set up at the behest of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, this was the second divisional level meeting of high power committee set up to assess the public opinion on ‘One nation One election’ initiative. All members of the committee including coordinator and principal secretary Ajit Kesary, members V D Sharma, Mahesh Shrivastava and Shivnarayan Rupla were present. State water resources and parliamentary affairs minister Dr Narottam Mishra was also present.

The minister said the idea was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said since all elections are held separately, administrative machinery stops development work for three months due to model code of conduct. Similar views were expressed by all the participants at the meeting.

What they said?

“This is a good initiative but a clause should be added that one candidate should contest from one seat only”, said farmer Devraj Singh Patidar.

“From 1951 to 1967, the elections were held simultaneously. But due to dissolution of certain state assemblies, this practice stopped. This should be revived again,” said Jagdish Rokde.

“The repeated imposition of model code of conduct halts development pace. This is wrong practice. This is very useful ideal, which should be implemented”, said advocate Rohit Mangal.

“Simultaneous elections will help in preventing political pollution in the country, which happens in every election,” said advocate Rajesh Verma.

“Now the voters have become matured, so holding simultaneous elections will not be a bad idea. In case of by-elections, the second candidate of winning party should be declared winner”, said Indore resident Ajay Singh Naruka.

“Holding all elections simultaneously will save time money and help in boosting development of the country, which stops due to imposition of the model code of conduct”, said Sudharshan Gupta, Usha Thakur, Neena Verma, Rajesh Sonkar and Mansingh Bhuria (BJP MLAs).

BJP, Congress leaders avoid meet

The objective of the committee was also to get feedback from the representatives of the political parties. However, no leader from Congress party was present. Though this was a divisional level meeting, no MLA from Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani district was present. Even from Indore BJP MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Malini Guad, Mahendra Hardia, and ex-BJP MLA Jeetu Jirati were not present.