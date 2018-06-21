Indore: On World Music Day, tune in to your body, soul through yoga and music

Indore: World Music Day is observed on June 21 every year, which is summer solstice, that is, the longest day of year in northern hemisphere. Started by France in 1982, World Music Day is known as ‘Fete de la Musique’ in French. Over 120 nations across the world including India has adopted it.

The day promotes music in two ways. Amateur and professional musicians are encouraged to perform in streets under the slogan ‘Faites de la musique’ (Make music). Secondly, free concerts are organised making all genres of music accessible to public.

Celebrating their love for music, people from all walks of life organise informal get-togethers on this day. Many say that music has powers to heal emotional scars, others say it helps them to overcome adversities in life.

Sharing his journey, musician Sachin Patwardhan said, “I play classical tunes on guitar, it attracts attention from seniors and youngsters.”

“Guitar is the most loved instrument among youngsters. If I play western music on guitar then it doesn’t invite attention in London or California but Indian classical ragas played on guitar are unique,” added Patwardhan who learnt sarod during his childhood.

He said he began playing on guitars made of wood that was more suitable for furniture. He would often watch renowned guitarists strum their instruments on their fancy guitars. “It was a dream that came true years later when I finally convinced my bank to give me loan. Though according to the bank manager, it was for purchasing an apartment but it was actually for buying Les Paul (guitar),” Tare said.

Businesswoman Sonal Anand said her parents had ancient gramophones. “My siblings and I would play records and danced. Being the youngest, I would dance the longest. They even made fun of me as I danced weird. We had this session every day and it is still the most beautiful memory that I have.”