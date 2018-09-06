Indore: Offering succour to parched city, WRD to verify IMC’s Tinccha Falls claim

Indore: A team of state water resources department (WRD) will visit city shortly to conduct survey at Tinchha Falls to verify Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC)’s claim that it has capacity to supply 1630 MLD (million litres daily) water daily.

“We have invited team of experts from department to establish the quantity of water Tinchha Falls can supply to the city daily. On the basis of WRD report, detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared for drawing water from Tinchha Fall and other water bodies,” said IMC water works incharge Balram Verma.

Though river Narmada is quenching city’s thirst for past several decades, its cost is high. “It costs Rs 30 per 1,000 litres to collect, purify and transport drinking water to your home from Jalud station. Rs 150 crore is spent on electricity bill and maintenance works every year for transporting water to your home from Narmada and Rs 30 crore on power bill for drawing water from tubewell. We can’t afford paying such a high cost for water for long. So, we have found alternative sources including Tinchha Falls, Sheetalamata Falls and Gambhir river upstream for drawing water at comparatively cheaper rates,” Verma said.

Few months back, IMC carried out physical survey and found that Tinchha Falls and Karnar river can provide 1630 MLD water to the city. Sheetalamata Falls and Gambhir river upstream can also contribute 311 MLD and 6 MLD water to city respectively. “These water bodies can supply nearly five times more water to what the city requires at present and that too at a reasonable rate,” Verma said.

The city requires about 400 MLD water. Through Narmada phases one, two and three, 450 MLD of water is supplied to the city. Water from Tinchha Falls to cost Rs 8 per 1000 litres The purified Narmada water is pumped up to a height of 534 metres in five stages. It then travels for more than 80 kilometres from Jalud station to reach Indore. It costs Rs 30 per 1,000 litres to collect, purify and transport the drinking water to your home.

If Tinchha falls will be the source, water has to be pumped up to 50-metre height and reach your home by covering a distance of merely 30 kilometres. Total Rs 30 crore will spent on electricity bill and maintenance works every year for transporting water from Tinchha Falls to your home. That means that the cost of water will be Rs 7 to 8 per 1000 litres. Rs 1500 crore would be required to set up new water supply network. The cost could be recovered in 10 years by saving Rs 150 crore on electricity bill.

Dams required to supply water from these alternate water bodies to the city, three dams would be required at Tinchha Falls, two at Sheetalamata Falls and one at Gambhir upstream. Verma has submitted the survey report to Mayor Malini Gaud who suggested inviting WRD team for inspection. “If WRD clears our survey report, we will float tenders for DPR,” Balram Verma said. He said that DPR preparation will begin in two to three months.