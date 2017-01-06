Indore: Nursing student sustains burns, admitted to hospital

Indore: A nursing student staying in a hostel and getting training at Cloth Market Hospital sustained serious burns and was admitted to hospital. Although the girl claims that her clothes accidentally caught fire while she was trying to light a lamp, her family claimed it was not an accident and she was trying to cover up something. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. According to the police, the girl, Rama (26), hailed from Sehore and was pursuing a course in nursing in the city. She was also getting training at Cloth Market Hospital. Rama sustained severe burns on face, hands and legs. She told the doctors treating her that her clothes accidentally caught fire while she was trying to light a lamp. However, her maternal uncle Raju claimed that she was trying to cover up something.

Woman beaten up by neighbour

A woman was beaten by her neighbour. Apparently the accused was trying to extort money from her and when she refused, he beat her up. According to police, a case was registered against Majju Kala on the complaint of Zarina (20). Majju had demanded Rs 1000 to buy liquor and when Zarina refused, he beat her up and threatened to tarnish her character.

Thieves strike at two houses

Thieves broke into two places in the city and decamped with goods worth thousands. According to police, the first break-in occurred in Ambikapuri where thieves jimmied the lock on the main door and walked into the house of Shailendra Pipalodia and stole gold and silver ornaments along with Rs 2000 cash. The family was not at the house when the theft occurred. The second theft occurred in Dayanand Nagar where thieves broke into the house of Javed Ali and took away electronic items and gas cylinder. At the time of theft, the family was not at house.

Youth stabbed after argument

A youth was stabbed and injured at 56 Dukan Market on Wednesday night. According to police, a case was registered against Krishna Patidar on the complaint of Swaraj Solanki. Swaraj was at 56 Shops with his friend when they met Krishna who was their acquaintance. An argument broke out between Krishna and Swaraj after which Krishna picked up a knife from a shop and stabbed Swaraj. Swaraj was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Woman and family booked for thrashing youth

A youth was beaten by a woman and her family. The victim and the accused are neighbours and an argument broke out allegedly on stone throwing after which the woman and her family members fell upon him. According to the police, a case has been registered against one Pooja, resident of Vaishnav Vihar Colony, Scheme 71 along with her brother and husband.