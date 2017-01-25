Indore: Nukkad natak to highlight various forms of garbage in society

Indore: Providing a platform for readers, writers, storytellers, dancers, theatre artists, fitness freaks and innovative creators, DS event management has organised ‘Create Stories Kala Ki Gantantrata’ on January 26 from 11 am to 3 pm at Monkey’s café.

Free Press invites all the readers from all the age groups to participate in the event and showcase their talents. For those who prefer to be a viewer, there are various entertainment activities that will inspire them to test their skills.

Talking about the event, organiser Deepak Sharma said, “Our city is filled with talented people, but most people forget their talents because of busy lifestyle and lack of opportunities.” He elaborated that this event aims to provide opportunities to people. “We want people to bring out their creative skills, because everyone has one,” Sharma said. He explained that participants would be encouraged to showcase their talent and appreciated for their efforts by hosts and audience.

Sharing details about their presentation, member of Sarfarosh drama group Keyur Soni said, “Government has been working hard to clean our streets by providing door-to-door garbage pickup facility in the city.” Taking government’s initiative farther by increasing awareness about requirement of cleanliness, the group will be performing a Nukkad Natak.

“We will be bringing out various forms of garbage and places that have to be kept clean for a healthier society,” Soni added.