Indore: NTPC short film bags PRSI national award

Indore: NTPC, Rhind project has been given PRSI, National Award for its short film titled ‘Prakash Yatra’ in a programme. The programme was organised in the 38th all India Public Relations convention, organised under the aegis of Public Relations Society of India, at Kolkata. The award was given by former MP (Rajya Sabha), Dr Chandan Mitra to project’s in-charge officer and public relations officer Mithilesh Kumar Shrivastava. The film was awarded in the category of corporate Hindi film.