Indore: NTPC Korba starts wagon overhauling in-house, saves cost

Indore: As a new beginning in the New Year, NTPC Korba team has successfully completed overhauling of 20 wagons. In a ceremony held at MGR Workshop here on Monday, GGM Korba Prakash Tiwari dedicated six wagons for supply of coal through MGR. It is to be stated here that overhauling of these wagons have been done in-house, resulting in lesser cost per wagon and ensuring better quality of service as compared to general practice of outsourcing the job to external agencies. According to an estimate, the team will be able to complete overhauling of around 30 wagons every year by using departmental expertise.

While the cost of overhauling per wagon by any external agency varies from INR 150000 to INR 250000, the in-house team of NTPC Korba has completed the job in less than Rs 40,000 ensuring better quality and timeliness, according to an engineer associated with the job. The station has a total of 215 wagons with 180 in use 24×7 basis and 35 in spare to handle any emergency.