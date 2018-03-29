Indore: NSUI students lock VC chamber, arrested

Indore: Seven activists of NSUI were arrested by police for locking office of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice chancellor Narendra Dhakad on Wednesday. The activists were protesting against appointment of Dr Archana Ranka as legal cell incharge of DAVV. In the afternoon, NSUI activists led by their leaders Vikas Nandwana and Mahak Nagar reached the VC office and demanded to remove legal cell incharge from the post. They stated that she while being on the post had filed a petition in court making Chancellor, vice chancellor and exam controller as respondents.

Dhakad said that he would forward their demand to executive council which possesses right to remove her. The activists did not buy his argument stating that the right to appoint and remove legal cell incharge rest with the VC and not the EC. When the VC did not accept their demand, they started raising slogans. Registrar Ajay Verma and dean student welfare tried to pacify the protesting activists but to no avail.

The activists then locked office of the VC prompting the university administration to call in police. Nearly an hour after the protest, police arrested the protesting activists and sent them to jail. Activists of NSUI have been baying for Ranka’s blood ever since it was allegedly found that she promoted three ineligible students of law course to advanced semester.

Over the issue, she was removed from HoD post around three years ago and debarred from exam and related confidential works for three years. Challenging her debarment, she had recently filed a petition in the court making Chancellor, VC and exam controller of DAVV as respondents.