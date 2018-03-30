Indore: NSUI activists ransack V-C’s office to avenge members’ arrest

Indore: Irked by arrest of seven of their outfit members from university campus, the National Student Union of India (NSUI) activists ransacked office of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad on Thursday. They damaged furniture and caused loss to public property.

The incident took place at a time when Governor and DAVV chancellor Anandiben Patel was in the city on Thursday. The incident occurred when officers were busy preparing for convocation ceremony scheduled to be held here on Friday. A group of around 40 activists reached the university at 1.45 pm and unleashed violence. They vandalised waiting room of vice-chancellor’s office, chamber of personal assistant to vice-chancellor, steno’s room and CCTV cameras installed in the vice-chancellor’s office. The activists also threw benches in the university corridors and damaged an air conditioner.

At the time of the incident, Dhakad was not present in the office. Registrar Ajay Verma was also not in the university. On learning about the incident, Verma reached the office. Vice-chancellor too then reached the office. Nearly an hour after the incident, Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Sanju Kamle reached the spot. “It was an act of cowardness on the part of NSUI,” Dhakad told reporters. “I want to tell the activists that they damaged public property and not my personal property specially when they resorted to ransacking just to teach me a lesson for arrest of fellow members of NSUI,” Dhakad remarked.

Seven activists of NSUI were arrested by police on Wednesday for obstructing official work and locking office of vice-chancellor to press for their demand of removing DAVV legal cell in-charge Archana Ranka. The NSUI senior leaders who were arrested include Mahak Nagar and Vikas Nandwana. Their arrest enraged the NSUI activists who then ransacked vice-chancellor’s office.

FIR filed, police see CCTV footage

On the complaint of the university, police on Thursday registered FIR against unidentified persons. “We have obtained CCTV camera footages and are going through them to identify the activists who took to ransacking. Once the agitators are identified, we will start arresting them,” Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Sunju Kamle said. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of deputy registrar Lata Ramani, who is PA to vice-chancellor and was present at her chamber at the time of incident. Police have registered case under Sections 147, 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief with intent to destroy property), 452 (trespass) and 353 (disrupting official work) of IPC.

Ranka at centre of dispute

DAVV legal cell in-charge Archana Ranka is at the centre of dispute between DAVV and NSUI. While NSUI is baying for her blood citing a petition she has filed in court making chancellor and two others as respondents, the vice-chancellor supports her. “She has filed the petition in personal capacity, so we don’t have any objection to it,” Dhakad told reporters. Trouble began when Ranka as head of School of Law allegedly promoted three ineligible students of law course to advanced semester. Over the issue, she was removed from HoD post and debarred from undertaking confidential work for three years. Challenging it, she recently filed a petition in the court making DAVV chancellor, vice-chancellor and exam controller as respondents.