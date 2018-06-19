Indore: NSUI activists ransack DAVV premises, push for section 52

Indore: The activists of National Student Union of India (NSUI) ransacked the premises of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) at RNT Marg on Monday as they gave vent to their anger on university administration’s failure to address students’ problems.

They alleged that university is not functioning properly under vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad who should either step down or state government should clamp Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam, 1973.

“Exams are not conducted on time, results are delayed, students’ problems are not addressed and university lacks safe environment. This is state of anarchy. Dhakad has failed to live up to students’ expectations, so he should be removed from the post,” said state NSUI president Vipin Wankhede.

Led by Wankhede, about 250 activists staged demonstration. The irked protestors damaged grills of windows, window glass and flower pots. The protestors tried to force their entry into main building. “The activists tried to break locks of channel gate but their attempts failed,” security guards told mediapersons. Before the situation could become worse, police reached the spot and forced activists to flee the spot.

Wankhede said activists left because they were told that V-C was not present at his office. “We wanted to gherao him and ask him to quit,” he remarked. Pointing out another flaw, he said university has handed over evaluation work to government colleges as it was unable to do it.

“Getting answer books evaluated is university’s responsibility but it has outsourced the work, which implies that it is unable to do its own work. We don’t want such leadership at the university,” Wankhede said. He also raised issue of a guest faculty calling up a girl student of journalism and offering her to pass her in the examination if she would meet him in his cabin.

The state government, if convinced that the university administration cannot function as per provisions of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam 1973, then it can clamp Section 52 (emergency) in that university by removing vice-chancellor and dissolving executive council.