Indore: Now, teachers can don registrar’s hat in state varsities

Indore: In a move that provoked state university officers, state government has issued a notification empowering itself to depute a teacher as registrar or assistant registrar against vacant post at a varsity. The notification states that a college professor, associate professor and assistant professor could be deputed as registrar and assistant registrar against vacant posts till the vacancies are filled either through direct appointment or promotion.

Though the government was deputing teachers as administrative officers in university for past many years, it finally has made notified the practice after an association of state university officers objected to teachers being deputed as administrative officers in universities. Currently, three teachers have been serving as registrar in different state universities. The association fears that the number would increase with government issuing notification for deploying college teachers in university administration works.

“In last two years, three posts of registrar vacated. Five more posts will fall vacant in 2018. The government should fill these posts through promotions but it is not doing the needful. Instead it has signalled at deputing college teachers at these posts,” said a senior officer wishing anonymity.

The association on Friday dashed off a letter to the Chief Secretary requesting him to withdraw the notification. In the letter, the association stated that it would be injustice to the university officers and employees who deserve to be promoted if vacancies will be filled through deputation.

Association general secretary B Bharati stated that teachers also request government not to enrol them in any other work then teaching. So why government is deputing them as university administrative officers. “If they will fill in the vacancies, what are state university services officers are for?” said stating that they would meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and raise this issue.