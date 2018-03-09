Indore: Now, 12th pass can pursue BEd; move irks graduates

Indore: Are you a graduate who wants to pursue BEd course and become a school teacher? If yes, then enrol yourself in the course this year itself as the government is going to do away with the two-year teacher training programme next year.

The central government has announced plans to scrap the two-year BEd course and allow only a four-year integrated teacher training programme from session 2019-20. The government also has set higher secondary pass as eligibility criteria for the four-year integrated course annoying many aspirants who earlier needed to become graduate to pursue the tow-year BEd course.

“The ministry of human resource and development (MHRD) has decided to abandon the two-year BEd course and run only four-year integrated programme,” said Matushree Education College director Rambabu Sharma. He said that ministry has asked National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to run only integrated courses and revamp their syllabi. A letter to this effect has been written by school education secretary Anil Swarup to the NCTE, he added.

In a major development, the NCTE had increased duration of BEd course from one year to two years and also launched BA-BEd and BSc-BEd, both after-school courses, in 2014.The sea changes in the teacher education programmes were made following the directives of the MHRD. “Now the ministry again wants a major amendment in teacher education programme, and this time robbing graduates of chance to pursing two-year BEd course,” Indore Mahavidyalaya director Girdhar Nagar said adding that class XII pass outs would be eligible for admission to the four-year course.

He said that that the ministry’s excuse was that it wanted to run the teacher training course on the lines of BTech or MBBS programme so that serious students join could it. However, “The reason is not justified as it will deprive graduates of two-year BEd course,” he said.

Vyapam to hold BEd entrance in May

Vyapam is going to hold the last entrance test for two-year BEd programmes in mid-May. As per tentative schedule of the Vyapam, the test will be held on May 17. The Vyapam also announced plans to hold entrance test from BSc-BEd, BA-BEd and three year MEd in mid-May. Nagar said that the entrance test for BPEd and MPEd will also be held in May.