Indore: Now, 10 flights for Bengaluru from city

Indore: The number of flights for Bengaluru, the country’s IT hub, has reached 10 now. Private airlines IndiGo has launched four additional flights for Bengaluru. Airport director Aryama Sanyal said new flights for Bengaluru started from Sunday evening. The first flight departed from Bengaluru at 7.55 pm and arrived in the city at 10 pm.

Out of four flights, third flight is a base flight and first red-eye flight of the state. Base flight is a flight whose aircraft remains parked at the airport in night after the flight ends. It landed at the city airport from Bengaluru at 1.10 am on Monday and flew back at 4.30 am.

Sanyal said it was welcomed with water cannon salute. The airport administrative staff welcomed the passengers and crew members of the flight with rose bud sticks, sweets amidst beats of dholak. The crew members also danced at the arrival lounge. The departure of the first early flight (4.30 am) was also celebrated. A cake was cut and lamps were lit. Sanyal said 155 passengers arrived and 174 passengers departed by the flight.